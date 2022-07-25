Win a ‘splash-tacular’ summer with free family fun from NJ 101.5

New Jersey 101.5 is making your summer splash-tacular!

You can win free passes to Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach.

Starting Monday, July 25, listen at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for our secret codeword to enter below on the app.

You could win free family 'Ride-N-Slide' passes!

Look for the Splashtacular button on our app homepage everyday to enter.

attachment-B1A35465-5BBB-4FCB-8776-C5810C38598C loading...

There are three winners every weekday thanks to our sponsor: Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach Waterpark in Seaside Heights.

Sign up for our contest alerts on the app and never miss a chance to win:

Enter codewords on app below:

Full contest rules