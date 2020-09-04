The CDC is telling some states to be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1, according to a report in the NY Post. For those of you who've been trying to keep up on all of the ever evolving information involving COVID-19, we've been told that this is awfully fast for the roll out of any vaccine. Many other attempts at similar vaccines have been met with poor results and vaccines for SARS and MERS, earlier coronavirus strains, have been unsuccessful. Some has been learned from earlier attempts at such a vaccine and that may have proved helpful in the development of these new attempts at a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of May there were 23 companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine. Then in July the FDA announced the fast tracking of two vaccines offered by Pfizer and BioN Tech.This is good news for a nervous public that thought the only way out of this is a vaccine. A survey done last month showed 1 in 3 Americans would not take the vaccine.You can definitely count me out, but if you want to get it, I'll take you to your appointment and buy you a drink after. It could be available this fall and will no doubt put some people at ease.

