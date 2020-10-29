He's 30 years old from Paterson, New Jersey. His parents came to America from Ghana and he enlisted in the US Air Force at 18. His name is Billy Prempeh and he's running for Congress against career politician Bill Pascrell, who has been in office since 1996.

And Billy is a Republican. He's fighting against the stereotype that Black Americans can't be Republicans and support the president without ridicule and scorn. Service to community and country have nothing to do with skin color. It's about ideas, leadership. integrity and character.

Billy is a strong advocate for small business, veterans and is fighting to protect our constitutional liberties. The media clearly doesn't like the fact that not all people of color buy into the anti-cop, anti-Trump narrative so he gets ignored.

Hope you enjoyed my conversation with Billy on Thursday's show. High energy, great ideas and the courage to fight!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill’s own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talking’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.