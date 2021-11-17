Why aren’t these NJ school children forced to wear masks? (Opinion)

Let me start by saying, like many New Jersey parents, I hate our school children being forced to wear masks. I think they do more harm than good. But as it turns out, not all children in New Jersey classrooms are being forced to cover their faces.

It was pointed out to me via Twitter that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Task Force Liberty in New Jersey that the school children were not covering their faces, yet Harry, Meghan, and faculty were.

I wonder how it must make the children feel that both their teachers and visitors are wearing masks to protect themselves from them? Or is it to protect the children from getting COVID that they might have? I can't keep track anymore.

Harry and Meghan were going from classroom to classroom singing along to "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes" which is one of the songs used to teach English to the children. How soon before they include masks in the title?

How much easier would it be for the children to learn English if they could see the faces of their teachers and watch their lips move as they form the words? Then again, we don't know if the teachers are wearing masks when Prince Harry and Meghan aren't there.

What we do know is that our children are being forced to wear masks in school, being deprived of seeing the smiling faces of their classmates and teachers.

To be clear, my point here is not to force the Afgan refugee children to wear masks, but for our New Jersey children to take them off.

