Where New Jersey keeps the “Elf on the Shelf”

If you're looking to find a place for the "Elf On The Shelf" you should definitely try the the Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, on December 23. That's when "The Elf On The Shelf; A Christmas Musical" comes for one day only with 2 shows at 2p and 6p.

From the press release;

"This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season."

The cast features such New Jersey performers as Alex Ege (Short Hills, NJ),

Peter Hughes (Basking Ridge, NJ) and Krystle Lyn Tomlinson (Scotch Plains, NJ).

"The Elf On The Shelf; A Christmas Musical" is directed by Sam Scalamoni, whose also done it at Madison Square Garden and the Kennedy Center.

For tickets to "The Elf On The Shelf; A Christmas Musical click here.

Growing up, we never had the "Elf on the Shelf" scout for Santa. Maybe it was the neighborhood. Any stand-up Elf would know better than to rat any of us out to Santa, lest he is dealt with in a very unChristmas like way.

But I do know that there are a lot of elves on shelves throughout New Jersey and as a public service I asked "Where's the best place to place the "Elf on the Shelf"

Here are some of the ideas from my social media:

April Fierro Suk

They just hang around on my crazy 70s light fixture

Denise DeHaut Brown

In the garbage. Ooops did I say that??

Jei White

The toilet

Chuck Homler

Wood chipper

Lynn Ann Murray

Never had an Elf on Shelf. That became popular after my son was older

Tina Mazzilli

Fridge, hanging from chandelier, in the shower....in the pantry trying to get into cereal...i put that damn thing everywhere...

Beth Coffey Fite

Ceiling fan, sticking out of the hamper wearing a garment, partially hidden in a bowl of M&Ms.

John Crowley

I have a NY Giants elf on a shelf put on my Christmas give him the name of injured player and he stays there all season

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Light Up New Jersey 2021: Your best holiday lights (so far) Between now and Dec. 12, we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative and breathtaking holiday light displays. If you think your holiday display has these beat, submit your photo here.