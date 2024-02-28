Where most people are going out of Trenton-Mercer Airport

When the first plane landed there it was just a farmer’s field off Bear Tavern Road in Ewing, New Jersey. That was 1907. 22 years later in 1929 it was opened to the public as Skillman Airport. At the end of World War II it went under county control and was called Mercer County Airport.

Finally, in 1995, it became Trenton-Mercer Airport.

For as small as it once was it has grown bit by bit over many years and now, while still small, it accommodates large commercial jets and has averaged about 600,000 passengers a year. The small is what made it popular. It’s big enough to land these large jets and serve some major cities but small enough to have very easy parking, reasonable security lines and a casual atmosphere.

Isolated Airplane _ passanger commercial Ilda masa loading...

I’ve personally used it at least a dozen times. The trick is whether you’re going somewhere they serve. Hey, it’s not Newark Liberty. They have a limited number of routes.

Yet with well over half a million passengers a year passing through its small terminal you may wonder where are most people going? They serve Chicago, Houston, Charlotte and other cities. But what are the top destinations out of Trenton-Mercer Airport?

We have the answer. It’s mostly, but not all, Florida cities. I’ve often used them for #7 on the list. Take a look at the top eight destinations, and maybe dream about sand between your toes.

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Trenton Mercer Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Trenton Mercer using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.