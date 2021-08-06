What to do tonight? 4 drive-in movies in New Jersey
While quarantine definitely affected us more negatively than positively, it did bring on some changes that we decided to keep around.
One of those things was the resurfacing of drive-in movies. Drive-ins were something my kids had only seen in movies until the past year, and now they are one of our best family activities.
Not only did drive-ins give people an escape from the reality of quarantine, but they truly made for great family time. Luckily, the surge in popularity of these drive-ins has been steady, and there are plenty of locations across Jersey to enjoy a movie. Here are a few.
- 1
Delsea Drive-In Theater, Vineland
Having opened in 1949, Delsea is one of the oldest authentic drive-ins in New Jersey. They have a restaurant on location that delivers food and drunks straight to your car and are showing plenty of new releases. General admission and parking is $11, making it a lot cheaper, and more fun than the movie theater.
- 2
Demarest Farms, Hillsdale
Demarest Farms doubles as a garden center and drive-in location every weekend from July through August. They are best known for showing classic, family movies and tickets often sell out fast. Admission is $25 per car.
- 3
Barnegat Summer Drive-In Movies, Barnegat
Located at the shore, Barnegat is the perfect place to watch a movie with family. Admission is free, and the movies are bound to entertain both children and adults. The movies are watched by the beautiful Barnegat dock, where ice cream can also be purchased. Admission is completely free, making it a great and inexpensive way to spend your night.
- 4
Cranford Theater Drive-In, Cranford
The Cranford Theater turns into a drive-in movie theater several nights a week throughout the summer in the pool parking lot. Movies begin at 8:45 pm, and they even let you preorder concession snacks so that they are delivered to your car in time for the movie. Admission is $25 per car.