What to do tonight? 4 drive-in movies in New Jersey

While quarantine definitely affected us more negatively than positively, it did bring on some changes that we decided to keep around.

One of those things was the resurfacing of drive-in movies. Drive-ins were something my kids had only seen in movies until the past year, and now they are one of our best family activities.

Not only did drive-ins give people an escape from the reality of quarantine, but they truly made for great family time. Luckily, the surge in popularity of these drive-ins has been steady, and there are plenty of locations across Jersey to enjoy a movie. Here are a few.