What NJ kids now want as their first job

A new survey shows the most common first jobs for America’s kids in 2024. The research was done by the answering service pros at Voicenation.com.

A cool aspect of this is they broke it down state by state. So, for the nation as a whole, the top five most common first jobs for kids in America break down as follows.

Fast food workers 15%

Babysitter 12%

Retail Sales Associate 11%

Restaurant server 8%

Grocery store cashier 7%

According to federal officials, Joshua Cobb wanted to conduct a mass shooting of white people at this Aldi supermarket in Robbinsville, NJ. Photo: Google Maps According to federal officials, Joshua Cobb wanted to conduct a mass shooting of white people at this Aldi supermarket in Robbinsville, NJ.

Photo: Google Maps loading...

In New Jersey, it’s a different story. Before I give the most common first job for a Jersey teen, the study shows the motivating factors for kids wanting to work as soon as they’re old enough to.

32% said for financial independence.

Closely following at 31% was to gain work experience.

28% said for responsibility, which is a pretty noble answer if you ask me.

19% answered that one of their reasons for wanting that first job was personal growth.

18% said they wanted a sense of independence.

My first job was as a janitor at a local independently owned grocery store. Clean up on aisle five? I was that guy, and the guy who cleaned the toilets and mopped floors, hauled out garbage, and even cleaned the machinery used in the deli after closing. No, my job wasn’t the most common.

Canva Canva loading...

In New Jersey, the most common job for a teenager first is a retail associate. have that as their very first work experience.

In second place is babysitting with 14%.

Third is fast food at 12%.

Followed by grocery store cashier and dishwasher at 7% each.

Canva Canva loading...

Whatever your kid ends up doing as a first job, be proud they want to work. And don’t be that helicopter parent who tries going in with them for the interview. They’ll thank you later for not doing that.

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in Pennsylvania Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in Pennsylvania grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in New Jersey 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈