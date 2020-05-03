It was just two weeks ago that Jim Gearhart suggested if Gov. Phil Murphy really cares about the people of New Jersey in the coronavirus crisis, he'll find a way to offer some kind of property tax relief.

It's no surprise to anyone in New Jersey that we pay the highest property taxes in the nation. But Jim constantly marvels that residents don't rise up in anger over the cost, Jim says in the latest edition of the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast and Facebook Live show. Sure, they grouse. Sure, they say they're fed up. But ultimately, they keep voting for political leaders who fail to do much about it.

And Jim wonders: If there was no mass revolt after a 106-year-old woman nearly lost her home to back property taxes, what, if anything, could prompt one?

Jim's got a suggestion: While the governor and legislature are passing all sorts of laws to help people through the crisis, pass one that makes it illegal for mortgage companies to roll property taxes into payments.

"Then everyone would know, four times a year, they have to dip into their cash, their food budget, run down and pay an exorbitant amount of money," Jim says.

Then, they'd really feel it, Jim figures. As is, retirees living in paid-off homes have to do that now. "And they're the ones who are the hardest hit."

