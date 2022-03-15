We’re No. 1 — for moving out. NJ lost 54% more than gained in ’21

No state in the country had a higher percentage of people who left versus those who moved in over the past year than New Jersey, according to HireAHelper.com's fourth annual Migration Report.

Taken as a ratio of all inbound and outbound moves among U.S. states, New Jersey gave up 53.4%, the only state whose number was 50% or more in the red.

California ranked second-worst, at 49.5%, based on the survey of 90,000 total moves nationwide.

Of all Americans that moved in the timeframe of the report, 17% moved to another state, the highest rate since 2015, and as high as 21% said COVID-19 was a factor.

The outmigration did not translate across the Hudson River. Thanks in part to New York City's 86.4% gain alone, the state of New York posted just over a 20% net loss.

Only 13 states had more people move in than out, according to the report, led by Arkansas with a 43.8% gain.

Florida, Texas, and California had the highest share of moves in 2021, HireAHelper said.

