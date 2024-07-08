Water beads fired at people outside NJ Jewish school

💦 Several individuals were shot at outside a Jewish school

LAKEWOOD — Several people were shot at with two water bead guns outside a Jewish school Friday evening.

Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the victims were standing outside the Congregation Kol Aryeh on Hope Chapel Road and 14th Street when a silver Pontiac pulled up and began firing.

No one was injured by the shots.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that four people were struck.

Based on descriptions offered by the victims, investigators tracked a vehicle to an address in Brick. They recovered two water bead guns and identified the driver and passengers.

No one has been charged, although police continue to investigate.

