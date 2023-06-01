Visiting the Shore: One of the most popular bake shops in NJ

We have the "best" of so much in New Jersey.

We have the best beaches, the best boardwalks, the best pizza, the best ice cream, how about the best cupcakes?

From what I hear, this place at the Jersey Shore has the "best" cupcakes. And, this bake shop was featured on the Food Network. We have people that visit the Jersey Shore every summer for our beautiful beach and for these cupcakes.

Locals, including my aunt and uncle that went to this bake shop for years rave about this place. It's not just their cupcakes, it's everything. From their cakes, cookies, and pies. But, it's the cupcakes that make this place so special.

Where are the "best" cupcakes in New Jersey?

The bakery is called Simona's. When I asked the question, where are the most delicious cupcakes at the Jersey Shore, Simona's was a "huge" response.

They are a family business where everything is made fresh, every single day. Fresh macaroons, cookies, cupcakes, and everything else.

I found out how creative Simona's Bakery truly was just by listeners writing me. Check out some of these pictures from Simona's Bakery Facebook page:

Simona's Bakery is located in Sea Girt. Not only are listeners and family members saying it's the best, but according to onlyinyourstate.com they say it's one of the best places for a cupcake. Simona's address is 2201 Rt. 35 in Sea Girt.

See, we don't only have the "best" pizza and bagels, we have the "best" cupcakes, and according to onlyinyourstate.com, it's not just a cupcake, but a "work of art" what these cup cakes look like.

From Simona's Bakery Facebook page:

