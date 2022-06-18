Video: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star screams at tenant over rent

In the words of Rihanna: "B***h better have my money!"

Usually, when there are headlines revolving around the Real Housewives of New Jersey, it is the wies caught in a scandal.

Not this time.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" husband Joe Gorga was recently captured on film...well, basically losing his mind.

In a video published by TMZ, Mr. Gorga can be seen yelling at one of his tenants who allegedly owes him four year's worth of rent.

The tenant recorded the entire interaction as Joe bangs on his car window, yells profanity and demands he pay his rent.

The tenant is also claiming that Joe Gorga has been paid by the government via COVID-19 relief and he only owes him rent since January of this year.

Not that it warrants Joe's behavior but that is still $10,000 unaccounted for.

In the video, Joe can be heard yelling things like, "I let you into my home when you had nowhere else to go," "Pay your rent," "You had nowhere else to go and I gave you a house."

According to NJ.com, "Joe Gorga's attorney has stated that the tenant owes almost $50,000 in rent since 2018...Gorga collected about $40,000 in emergency assistance from the state."

You can watch the video by clicking below but I warn you, there are A LOT of curse words being used.

Joe might have dropped just as many f-bombs as words he spoke during the entire altercation.

He lives up to the Jersey name. That's for sure.

Be mad all you want but the days of approaching someone to intimidate them are over.

I am not saying I wouldn't be pissed off either. I would be livid if Joe's recount is accurate.

But that's what lawyers are for. Use them.

Being of celebrity status, however, does come with its perks.

For example, have you seen this backyard water park!?

