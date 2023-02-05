Win a free trip to Atlantic City with your Valentine

New Jersey 101.5 is giving you a free sweet escape to the Tropicana Atlantic City!

Starting Monday, listen at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for our secret code word.

Enter it on the New Jersey 101.5 app to win a free sweet escape for your Valentine.

There's three winners every weekday! There are chances to enter every weekday until Feb. 14.

Thanks to our sponsor: Tropicana Atlantic City — A Caesar's Rewards Destination

Enter the codewords below on our app!

Click here for contest rules.

