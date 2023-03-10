A doctor is now charged with criminal sexual contact in three New Jersey counties for inappropriately touching patients, according to officials.

Most recently, Gurvindra Johal was charged on Mar. 8 by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office for inappropriate contact with two patients under his care at an urgent care center on Broad Street in Newark.

On Mar. 2, we reported that the 55-year-old Colonia resident had been arrested and charged with criminal sexual contact and sexual assault by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, for allegedly forcing one patient to have sex with him, and allegedly groping another, at an urgent care center in Perth Amboy.

Officials say Johal is also charged in Monmouth County for allegedly committing criminal sexual contact at an urgent care center in Freehold.

With its announcement of charges, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation into Johal is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact their office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

