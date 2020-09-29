According to a New York Times article published earlier this month, up to 90% of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus may have so little virus in their systems that they're not considered contagious. It has to do with "viral load." The less viral load a sample that has been extracted from a person contains, the less likely to be contagious they are.

The PCR test that is being used, just indicates positive or negative, but does not take into account the amount of viral load.

But all persons testing positive are told to quarantine for 14 days anyway. It doesn't really matter; it's for public health and safety. Remember we're acting "out of an abundance of caution" and "if it saves just one life," then we should wreck the economy and the people who make it work. It's "the right thing to do" after all. Or is it?

Maybe the right thing to do is to consider the ramifications of executive orders and health directives from lifelong bureaucrats who can never lose their job, no matter how many things they get wrong. Maybe we should have more governors like Kristi Noem of South Dakota who respected the Constitution and the rights of her residents and proceeded with caution, not tyranny.

Or the latest example of a governor who said enough is enough, Ron DeSantis of Florida, who just opened up just about everything in his state and let his citizens decide what's safe enough for them to go out or open up their businesses completely. Yes, the positive cases are up in various parts of the country, but not hospitalizations or deaths. And can the test results be trusted? Just like governors such as Murphy, obviously not!

