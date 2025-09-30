October can bring so much to the Garden State that sometimes it feels like no matter what time of day it is, there's going to be something happening for everyone. It is fall, after all.

And it's easy to check off all the ones someone would expect this time of year, like apple or pumpkin picking. There's also the hunted hayrides and other Halloween-type attractions.

But sometimes, it's nice to have something different in the mix. And if a great circus show is on that list, then you're in luck. One of the top rated circuses is coming to Newark this October.

UniverSoul Circus comes to New Jersey

Beginning opening night on Thursday, Oct. 2, UniverSoul Circus opens its tent in Newark for one incredible show spanning across multiple days.

The circus is full of jaw-dropping stunts and performances such as fire breathers, aerialists, and more. Plus you can't truly have a circus without some amazing clowns.

There's a reason this circus is nationally acclaimed, and now it's New Jersey's turn to experience what all the action is about. The show runs Oct. 2 through Oct. 19 at at Weequahic Park in Newark, NJ.

Circus event show tent water bubbles Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Special tent raising event

Ahead of the Oct. 2 opening night, UniverSoul Circus is hosting a special tent raising event on Tuesday, Sept. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.. It will be the publics opportunity to see the performers first-hand in a special meet-and-greet type event, along with other fun and amazing activities.

There's also a special online ticket promotion that's good for the Oct. 2 show (more info on that here).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.