Tropical Storm Alberto Expected to Stay Offshore

Alberto is holding on to tropical storm strength as it spins east off the coast of Florida. Alberto's maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 kph) Monday evening with some weakening expected during the next two days.

The storm is centered about 225 miles (362 kilometers) east of Jacksonville, Fla. Alberto is moving east near 8 mph (13 kph) but is expected to turn northeastward sometime in the next two days before fizzling out.

Alberto is expected to stay offshore of the Carolinas and Georgia coast.

