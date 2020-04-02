Tips on staying strong and positive through the pandemic (Opinion)

Getty Images

On Thursday, I was joined by a new friend of mine, Dr. Daryl Appleton. She is a psychotherapist who serves as a wellness coach and executive coach for Fortune 500 companies.

She gave some tips on taking care of yourself during these difficult times. One big takeaway from my conversation, which you can listen to HERE, is to take a few minutes for yourself each day. The kids will survive if you need to go to another room, close the door and read a book or, as the Doc, said “watch something other than ‘Paw Patrol’ for a few minutes”.

She also said that it’s ok for you to not be perfect. Accomplish a few things a day and then relax. Plus Daryl agrees with my assessment that tuning out the negative news will go a long way to help you keeping your mind healthy.

We’ll get through this stronger New Jersey. Hang tough.

