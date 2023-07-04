Time for former NJ Gov. Jim McGreevey to make an electoral comeback (Opinion)

Jim McGreevey is the 52nd governor of New Jersey who served from 2002 until his resignation in 2004.

McGreevey resigned by saying that “my truth is that I am a gay American.” These words came as a lawsuit was in the process of being filed that would surely have outted him.

It was a different time. McGreevey’s resignation would not have been required today.

In September 2006, McGreevey released his book “The Confession,” whereby McGreevey tells all.

Early after leaving office, McGreevey worked at Integrity House, a part of the Hudson County Correctional Facility, where he worked with women inmates who had a history of drug use.

McGreevey has successfully served at all levels of government during his elective office career.

McGreevey was a member of the New Jersey General Assembly from 1990-1992.

McGreevey was also the long-time mayor of Woodbridge from 1991-2002 and in the New Jersey Senate from 1994 to 1998.

McGreevey was the Democratic nominee for governor of New Jersey in 1997, where he narrowly lost to Republican incumbent Gov. Christie Whitman 47 percent to 46 percent.

McGreevey (just like Jack Ciaterrelli is doing now) smartly stayed in the public eye for the next four years and won the election for governor by a wide margin in 2001.

History is about to repeat itself, as Ciaterrelli is poised to do the same thing 24 years later in 2025.

I supported McGreevey in 1997 versus Whitman and again in 2001. I have never regretted giving my support for one second before or since.

While no official decision has been made, it appears that McGreevey may run for mayor of Jersey City in 2025.

The current Jersey City Mayor, Steve Fulop, is running for governor in 2025 and has previously announced that he will not be running for mayor in 2025.

McGreevey addressed this during an interview with CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer that “he is giving serious consideration to running for mayor of Jersey City.”

Kramer earned a great interview with McGreecey.

"There's an opportunity perhaps to look at this as a last final act, if you will," said McGreevey.

In this definitive interview (that I wish that I would have had the opportunity to conduct), you learn that Hudson Country political potentate, state Sen. Brian Stack, is urging McGreevey to run for Mayor of Jersey City.

Stack is also the mayor of Union City and serves as chairman of the New Jersey State Senate Judiciary Committee.

McGreevey’s post-governorship work has been profound, truly meaningful and as important as any elective office that he has held.

With the support of Fulop, McGreevey was appointed in July 2013 as executive director of Jersey City's Employment & Training Program.

The foundation of this program was to provide re-entry coaching for people released from prison and provide them with a second chance.

McGreevey may now be seeking a second chance himself. He told CBS2 that he will make a decision this fall about a run for Jersey City mayor.

With the support of Stack and his own significant background, I strongly believe that McGreevey would be unstoppable.

McGreevey is one of the most competent and likable candidates that I have ever known.

Because he loved a man nearly a quarter of a century ago, at a time when America was a more intolerant nation, does not even raise a blip on any legitimate radar screen as disqualifying.

McGreevey’s service in the various elective offices that he held was exemplary.

McGreevey’s work post-elective office has been just as impressive.

I am hopeful that McGreevey will ultimately decide to run for mayor of Jersey City.

The next mayor of Jersey City will be a Democrat. So, let’s make it a good Democrat … like Jim McGreevey … who not only is a good Democrat … Jim McGreevey is a good man, who I am proud to call my friend.

