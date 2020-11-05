Thursday NJ weather: Longest November stretch of 70+ degree temps in decades

The Bottom Line

I should start by explaining my headline, as New Jersey dives into the longest stretch of 70+ degrees in November in quite a while. It is conceivable that we hit 70+ degrees somewhere in New Jersey on each of the next 5 or 6 days. From what I could find, such a long stretch of warm weather hasn't happened in November since... 1982!

Our next batch of active weather is not expected to arrive until the middle of next week. In the meantime, this is a boring, pleasant, and almost completely dry forecast.

Thursday

I have seen a few reports of patchy fog early Thursday morning. But that should erode quickly, leading to a mostly to partly sunny day. (No, the sky won't be as crystal clear as it was Wednesday.) A beautiful, dry, mild November day.

Temperatures are a little cooler than I expected to start, ranging from the lower 40s (inland) to 50s (coast). We'll top out around the 65 to 70 degree range Thursday afternoon, slightly warmer than Wednesday.

The national GFS model temperature forecast shows much of the United States will bask in relatively warm temperatures Thursday. (Tropical Tidbits)

Clouds will thicken up Thursday evening. And that blanket overhead will prevent temperatures from falling too far. I'm forecasting lows in the lower 50s.

Friday

With a weak disturbance in the neighborhood, we'll start the day with clouds and maybe even a little shower or sprinkle. Best chance for raindrops will be along the coast — but our atmosphere is going to be pretty dry, so don't expect much (if anything) here. Skies should flip back to sunshine by Friday afternoon, as our high temperature pops to about 70. Nice!

Saturday & Sunday

It's about that time when I ponder which weekend day will be the better bet. And I can't do that this time around — because both Saturday and Sunday look equally splendid. From what I'm seeing, there's no substantial difference between them, with sunshine, dry weather, and highs in the lower 70s.

The Extended Forecast

We'll keep the nice weather going through Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, but we'll still come close to 70.

Our next storm system is modeled for the daytime hours next Wednesday — Veteran's Day, by the way. The GFS model in particular is quite bullish about rainfall totals, spitting out several inches across most of the state. (Thanks to tropical moisture stemming from Tropical Storm Eta, way down south.) We'll see how that plays out once we get closer.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and warmth! You know it's not going to last forever...

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.