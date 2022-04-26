Three New Jersey cities named among the country’s most dangerous

Three New Jersey cities have been listed among the 100 most dangerous in America.

The three that made the list are Camden, Trenton, and Paterson.

The list was compiled by neighborhoodscout.com, a real estate analytics website.

To be considered, a city had to have at least 25,000 residents; they then looked at the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

Violent crimes include murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The data used for this research are the number of violent crimes reported to have occurred in each city, and the population of each city. The crime statistics are culled from FBI reports.

Camden came in at #14 with a violent crime rate of one in 16.5 per 1,000 residents. Camden residents have a 1 in 61 chance of being a victim of violent crime.

Trenton came in at #57 with a violent crime rate of 10.8 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 93 chance of being a victim.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told News 12 New Jersey:

"Public safety continues to be a challenge for mid-size cities across the nation. As Trenton continues to reemerge from the pandemic with the reopening of state offices, with kids returning to schools, and parents returning to work, we hope all these conditions will improve.”

Finally, Paterson was #97 with a violent crime rate of 9.0 with a 1 in 111 chance of being a victim.

If you’re planning on doing any traveling, here are some cities to avoid; they are the top five most dangerous:

Monroe, LA

Memphis, TN

Saginaw, MI

Detroit, MI

St. Louis, MO

