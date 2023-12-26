This World Famous New Jersey School Is The Oldest In The State

One great thing about New Jersey is that we have a ton of historic places all around us, and today we celebrate the oldest school in our state, which also happens to be one of the oldest in the nation.

It turns out, according to the website Playground Equipment, the oldest school in the Garden State is actually the 7th oldest in the country, so there's some real history there.

The school that has the honor of being the oldest in the state is also one of the most well-known places of education in the whole world as well. We are, of course, talking about the legendary Princeton University.

The oldest school in the United States is Harvard University, which dates all the way back to 1636. It was exactly 110 years later that Princeton got its historic start.

It's absolutely amazing that the oldest school in our country has a nearly 400-year history, and that New Jersey's oldest school has nearly three centuries under its belt.

For the record, William & Mary in Williamsburg is the country's second oldest school (1693), St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland is the third oldest (1696), and Yale (1701) and University of Pennsylvania (1740) round out the top five oldest schools.

Another little piece of Princeton history, they were a part of the first college football game in history, way back in 1869. Rutgers won the game 6-4.

