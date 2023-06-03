This was crowned best breakfast sandwich in all of New Jersey

These are sandwiches and then there are sandwiches. We have plenty of places that offer large portions. When we are crowning the best I need to be clear, I’m not talking just about the sheer size of the food, I’m also talking about the uniqueness, quality, and craftsmanship of the overall sandwich. Yes, size does matter but it’s only half the battle.

A foodie website called foodlove.com recently made a mega-list of America’s breakfast sandwiches and the one that they picked to represent Jersey was not PorkRoll/Taylor Ham Egg & Cheese, it was a schnitzel and guess what, they ain’t wrong.

I’ve never schnitzeled before. I’ve B.L.T.ed, I’ve breakfast burritoed, I’ve bageled, but never schnitzeled until yesterday. I had to do my research.

The Mordi’s breakfast schnitzel has it all, aged sharp cheddar, well done snappy bacon, a fried egg (they flip it to get the goo off), tomatoes, ketchup and a very speical garlic aioli (which is fancy talk for mayo) and to pack on more protein they add a crispy piece of fried chicken which is not too thick because that would throw off the balance if you ask me.

Now to add the savory, we need to add the slightly sweet and that is where the bun comes in. I’ve never heard of a challah bun before but I am certainly glad we met. So now I can say that I truly lived up to my new verb…I’ve officially schnitzeled and you should too. It will set you back $11 and the gas money to drive to Jersey City but it is worth every single bite

