This is how bad the toilet paper shortage has gotten

The coronavirus scare has brought about shortages. Among the products people are having a difficult time finding, toilet paper.

At the same time the N.J. Attorney General has been warning about price gouging with nearly 300 complaints filed.

So where has this led? Check out this ridiculous eBay post. Remember Seinfeld’s Elaine begging someone to “spare a square?” Yep, here we are. This playful fool is claiming to sell 4 squares of toilet paper for 99 cents. Not rolls, squares!

Ebay / User: thebitcoinman

If you do the math that could go for about $250 per roll. Clearly a joke, but a real sign of the times.

