‘This Christmas Tree’ — Fallen B Street Band singer Glenn Stuart leaves awesome holiday song

Glenn Stuart loved Christmas. He loved it when we were growing up together in Marlboro and even more after he married Grace, as they raised their children Annie and Sean.

In 2022, while he was battling the lung cancer that would claim his life, he wrote and recorded "This Christmas Tree" as he said on the video:

"Whilst home last Christmas in Covid quarantine, I found myself alone with the dogs and our Christmas tree. Couldn’t come up with a Christmas song about the dogs, so I wrote this instead! Have a happy holiday, whatever you celebrate!"

(Submitted photo)

To know Glenn was to love his sense of humor, which I would give anything to hear right now. His wife Grace remembers when he wrote "This Christmas Tree":

"Glenn wrote and recorded this in 2022 - 2022 was a good year - he had finished treatments, was feeling well and hopeful, no cancer found.

"We had celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary. And he wanted to share his hopefulness and happiness in a little Christmas song. And also how there is so much meaning in a Christmas tree - ornaments we’ve had for years, have stories and meaning behind them. We talk about them when we put them up each year. Also, ornaments in memory of loved ones we’ve lost. Lots of memories in a Christmas tree. He truly loved just sitting and taking in the tree's beauty each year.

"I think the song started brewing in his head the Christmas the year before - he had COVID so he couldn’t come to my parent's Christmas Day. So while he stayed home in the peace and quiet with the dogs, he started writing this song."

(Submitted photo)

Ken Warddell served as producer on the track, recorded and engineered in his personal studio. He also got to have fun singing the background “Fa la la’s!"

"Glenn is one of the dearest friends I’ve had in my life and I considered him to be a brother, both musically and spiritually. We had so much fun recording our songs together and performing together over the years. I’m lucky to have shared all that with him."

Submitted photo

We lost Glenn Feb. 28. Since then, it hasn't been easy for anyone close to him, especially Grace.

"I’m managing, some days better than others. Some moments better than others," she said.

"I’m fortunate to have a wonderful support system of family and friends."

"but every day, everything I do, there is this emptiness inside me that is just always present — sometimes stronger than others but it’s always there. We miss him terribly and of course it’s tougher around this time of year. I just keep getting up each day and putting one foot in front of the other. I’m here, my kids are here, my loved ones are here - i want to keep living, i want to figure out where my life goes from here.

As for his children Annie and Sean seen in the video.

Annie’s working in the city at a global advertising and marketing company. Sean is a sophomore at Virginia tech, studying aerospace engineering." A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Glenn Stuart was all about Christmas, especially the Christmas Tree. Please enjoy his awesome song. He would have wanted it that way. In fact for you to enjoy his music was all he ever wanted. Merry Christmas.

Photo: Steve Trevelise

