Things you can’t find in NJ after the quarantine

When the quarantine and lockdowns started back in mid-March, there were a few things that flew off the shelves quickly. No one quite knew why toilet paper was in short supply, other than hoarding, because people thought they would be stuck inside for months. And nobody wants to be stuck anywhere without tp. Meats, fresh and frozen were being scooped up in large quantities, making the supermarkets look eerily like Soviet style bread lines. Cleaning supplies are still somewhat hard to find. But now that the dust has settled and everyone's house is stocked with weekly necessities, the big stuff in the supply chain has dried up.

Try getting a refrigerator, washer, dryer, range or oven. Oh they're there, but the selection we are used to and the time it might take to get anything resembling what you wanted could take months. If many of the appliances aren't made in China, the metal to manufacture them may come from China too. This is not to mention, hot tubs, swimming pools, inground or above ground, kiddie pools, beach chairs, patio furniture, fire pits, beach chairs and anything that has to do with backyard entertaining, might be hard to find. Even online ordering can take up to two months before you get the item you need.

It makes us realize how much we took for granted in our instant, wide selection, consumer driven society. The most important things like your health and you close family and friends are still widely available and in stock whenever you need them. You just might have to Facetime or keep six feet away from them when you want to see them, but they're more available now than they've ever been. Pick up the phone and order yours today!

