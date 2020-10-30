Everyone knows that the secret to controlling a population is keeping them feeling vulnerable, either physically, emotionally, or psychologically. Better yet, all of the above. That’s how old the greatest lefties throughout history from Marx to Stalin to Chairman Mao and everyone in between all did it. So it would behoove socialist (Read: Today’s Democrat) agenda to keep us weak, because fear makes people easier to control.

That’s why we are all so willing to be compliant when it comes to masking up during the pandemic... And so willing to buy this whole “second wave” theory, hook line and sinker. COVID-19 is not a hoax. A second wave is. There is no second wave. We are still in the ONLY wave. And waves ebb and flow. If you look at any graph of coronavirus statistics across the country you will see that the bars go from very, very high to very, very low. That is the only statistical map that holds any water.

Anything that shows bars going up is a scare tactic. Because in order for those graphs to be accurate you would have to account for not just the cases increasing but the testing increasing as well. The number of cases can not be statistically separated from the number of tests administered. That’s where they get you. It’s impossible to see a statistic of COVID negative people that’s inversely proportionate with how many tests are now available and being taken.

We don’t know how many people were walking around with the virus before and weren’t being tested, as opposed to how many who are today. You can’t prove a negative. So what media outlets choose to do instead is to just keep pumping up numbers of people who have COVID-19, conveniently neglecting to mention that testing Is ubiquitous now when at the beginning it was uncommon.

That’s how they created the “2nd wave“ and until this vaccine is available will continue to create MORE “waves.” They think you’re gonna fall for that because you’re stupid. Falling for all of the COVID-19 prevention keeps you under the government’s thumb, which is exactly how socialists—and the media who represent them—want it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.