There’s a drive-thru pet food bank in New Jersey

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is responding to the coronavirus crisis by making pet food available on a drive thru basis at their Madison location. The food will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10-12 and 2-4.

According to WABC in New York, the food was made available by donations from GreaterGood.org and Chewy. There is no charge for the service. Patrons are asked to stay in their cars while the volunteers bring the cat or dog food to the car.

The center is located at 575 Woodland Avenue in Madison. The program will last as long as the food holds out. According to St. Hubert’s, “Municipalities and social services agencies anywhere in the state can also receive food and supplies from St. Hubert’s to help ensure no one will need to consider surrendering a pet if affording the basics is a challenge.” For more information about adopting or fostering a pet, click here.

