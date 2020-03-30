With just about every possible form of public gathering and entertainment shut down during this COVID-19 pandemic, what could possibly be out there to go see? Cherry Blossoms! This Saturday is the start of the Cherry Blossoms Festival in Essex County's Branch Brook Park. Thanks to a milder than normal winter, some of the blossoms are starting to pop. The Cherry Blossom Bike Race scheduled for Saturday(4/4) and the Cherry Blossom 10K Race on Sunday (4/5) have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

However, with a couple of mild sunny days toward the end of this week, it would be a great treat to just drive through the park and check out the beauty of these trees in bloom. We always here about the cherry blossoms in D.C. this time of year, but actually Branch Brook Park has more, around 2,700. The park is located in the Newark's North Ward. At one point it borders the city's affluent Forest Hill neighborhood and part of the park in in Bellville. Essex County Parks offers a live cam for you to see how the blooms are progressing. You don't have to go near anyone. You don't even have to leave your car, but it's something to get you out of the house!

