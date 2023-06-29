The ultimate guide to the top Italian bakeries in New Jersey
If you happen to have a sweet tooth, Jersey is a good place to be.
From the traditional Italian pastry or cookie to epic confectionary creations that are too good to eat, Jersey bakeries have it all.
What bakery items are the most popular in America?
According to Bake Magazine, When bakery respondents were asked what are the top bakery items they produce, cookies rank first at 89 percent, followed by cakes at 79 percent, cupcakes at 73 percent, muffins/scones at 68 percent, cinnamon rolls 65 percent, and bread 57 percent.
Here in Jersey does it get any better than authentic Italian pastries? Luca's Italy ranked the most popular.
- Sfogliatella. Region: Campania
- Cannoli. Region: Sicily
- Panbriacone. Region: Tuscany
- Presnitz. Region: Friuli-Venezia-Giulia
- Maritozzi. Region: Lazio
- Cassata. Region: Sicily
- Bombolone. Region: Tuscany
- Azime dolci. Region: Veneto
Whether you're looking for Italian pastries or other bakery faves, the best of the best will be found right here.
18 Beloved New Jersey Bakeries that Are Too Sweet Not to Try
