The Threat of Rain Continues: Alan’s Weather Blog

High temperatures yesterday did not get out of the upper 60s. 66 in Newark, 67 in Atlantic City and Trenton and 68 in Mount Holly. There were a few late day showers, mostly in Northern Jersey, but much of the rest of the state had little to no rainfall.

Today there's again a chance of a few passing showers once again, but I'm not sure how much we will have. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs around 70, but cooler near the ocean.

We could get a shower tonight, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to upper 50s depending on where you live.

On Thursday, we'll see clouds and sunshine. But there's still the chance of a shower. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Friday brings with it another chance of a shower, but for the most part it should be partly sunny. Highs will be around 80.

The weekend looks to feature temperatures in the 80s, with a chance of showers on Saturday.