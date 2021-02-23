The pandemic is over. Take off the mask. Visit Grandma (Opinion)

It was refreshing to hear NJ 101.5's Eric Scott on our morning news segment discuss the research from respected doctor Marty Makary who is a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health. In other words, a highly respected doctor with an opinion based on his vast knowledge and research that has been largely ignored by the regular media. He reported on how cases of COVID have dropped 77% in the past six weeks all while the vaccine has been received by about 15% of the population.

As Eric Scott also reported, the numbers are collapsing in NJ as well, and we've got less than 6% of our population vaccinated. If you look at the comparison between lockdown/mask mandate locations you find the same thing, the virus has collapsed.

This graph says it all. Hospitalizations under lockdown and without a lockdown and mask mandate followed the same seasonal path. What's interesting is that the hospitalization rate per million is MUCH HIGHER with the lockdown and masks than without.

Remember, Dr. Makary isn't the first doc to come to this conclusion. Back in April 2020, Dr. Daniel Murphy, head of Emergency Medicine at St. Barnabas in the Bronx, said the same thing. He saw the tide turn against the virus on April 7th. Of course the virus, as viruses do, came back in a similar way that the flu comes and goes seasonally. COVID is doing the same thing. The masks did nothing, except to scare people unnecessarily. The lockdowns did nothing against the virus, but they certainly are responsible for causing tremendous economic and psychological damage.

Remember, Johns Hopkins started the whole panic-peddling with the daily ticker showing cases and deaths worldwide. News stations jumped at the chance to report on the endless "sky is falling" reports fueling the drive to keep us locked down, masked and isolated.

Now that the facts are out and are irrefutable, isn't it time for Fauci, Murphy and the rest of the panic-porn, fear mongering elites to just shut up and go away?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

