The most searched for word in New Jersey in 2020

It will come as no surprise that the most searched for word in a majority of states was COVID-19. Not so in New Jersey. We are too cool or too dense to use that term or not know what it is to look up, I guess. "Nonessential" and "SARS" rounded out the top three. Then quarantining, furlough and Jersey's choice...rona. Yep, we're to too to say novel coronavirus or COVID-19. We went with rona, illustrating our dark sense of humor in times of trouble or our cluelessness and fear when we hear a new term.

According to Dictionary.com, some of the more unusual choices for states were: Missouri looking up "looting," Alaska searching for "hunker down" and for some reason West Virginia had to search "disinfectant." I guess they usually just pour moonshine on stuff to "git er kleened".

One of the interesting searches in New Jersey during the past year happened on Election Day, November 3, 2020. No, it wasn't about Trump or Biden or any of the congressional candidates in our state. The numero uno search that evening was "how to roll a joint." Did they think Amazon was gonna drop off a quarter ounce the next day?! Yes, that day the voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana, but the bill still hasn't been finalized or signed. So you've got time to learn how to roll a doobie bro. Hopefully a year from now the most searched for terms of the past year will be less stupid or frightening. Don't count on it, bro.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.