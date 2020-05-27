Jim Gearhart wants to be careful when he talks about how the Democrats are handling the novel coronavirus crisis.

"This is not Democrats, as in the people who've traditionally voted Democratic," Jim says in the latest edition of the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast and Facebook Live show. "In their mind, they have the old traditional, very honorable and effective Democratic party — Not this small cabal of so-called progressives who are taking it over."

But it's the Democratic leadership Jim's eyeing suspiciously as the crisis goes on, lockdowns remain in effect and governors are asking the feds for some big money.

"I don't know that they set out and planned this before the virus, it's unlikely," Jim says. But he argues Democratic leaders are taking a page from former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel's playbook: "You never want a serious crisis to go to waste."

In this crisis, Jim says, Democratic leaders are looking for big bailouts to help cover up their own mismanagement, and seem to be trying to keep everyone apologetically fearful enough to revolt against President Donald Trump.

Is he right? And will it work?."

