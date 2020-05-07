Ever since The advent of COVID-19, we’ve all had to get used to living our lives in a completely different way. And that includes the masks and gloves. Many of us have gotten the mask thing down-pat (or at least we think we have) but of course the other big dilemma is what do we do with our gloves when we are done with them? It goes without saying that after you’ve gone somewhere (to a supermarket specifically since that’s probably the only place you’re going) you do not peel off your gloves and leave them in the parking lot on the ground!

I thought that was common knowledge but apparently it needs to be explained. So now, if there are no garbage cans within close walking distance, do I peel them off and bring the germs into my own car? Do I just leave them on and get into my car and infect my steering wheel with the germs? Let’s say I have three or four stops to make— and let’s face it busy people sometimes do, even during a pandemic. Do I leave the gloves on and try sanitizing over the gloves? I know you’ve seen that sanitizing over the gloves thing. That’s when you really know you’ve gone completely insane! Or do I bring four pairs of gloves with me? Also, do I remove the gloves before touching the car door handle to open the door or after?

These are the questions many of us are struggling with today. And even if you tell me you think you know any of the answers, somebody else will probably tell you that you’re wrong. So I think we have to continue to do what we’ve been doing, which is making up as we go along. And trust me, however you’re doing it, someone else thinks it’s wrong and is standing on the other side of the parking lot judging you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

