COVID-19 is blowing up again in New Jersey. We are now having thousands of new cases daily as we did at the very height of the pandemic in April and it is believed it will be worse by Thanksgiving.

What do you do when nearly a quarter of a million people have died in your country from novel coronavirus and you’re trying to offer ways to slow these numbers? I suppose you do your best. But scientists at the CDC might be better served remembering in America many have more respect for baseless conspiracy theories and extremist publications than proven science and actual journalism.

So when they put our guidelines for safety on Thanksgiving, I don’t think they’re accounting for the psychology of people.

Perhaps it would be better for them to leave it at “do not hold or attend gatherings with anyone who doesn’t already live in your household” period. Full stop as our governor would say.

Because the guidelines released by the CDC for Thanksgiving protocol will be followed by virtually no one. And the more unrealistic the CDC appears to be the less people will follow anything they offer.

Among their advice...

Wear masks to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Remain six feet apart at all times.

Limit the length of time of your gathering.

Bring your own food and utensils and drinking cups.

Just not going to happen folks. This paints such an awkward picture of a Thanksgiving gathering that most would either decide it’s not worth it at all or that the CDC seems so out of touch with human nature that they’re not going to listen to anything they have to say.

Here’s where you can find all the Thanksgiving advice straight from the CDC’s website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.