The best cafeteria in New Jersey gets national attention

Merriam-Webster defines a cafeteria as "a restaurant in which the customers serve themselves or are served at a counter and take the food to tables to eat."

Many folks love a "cafeteria" setting where they can choose their own items, serve themselves, and save time waiting for an order. Cafeteria restaurants are once again gaining popularity and there are many popping up across America.

Mashed recently did an article that looked at the best cafeterias around the nation, including right here in New Jersey.

"Sometimes you just want to sit with a group of friends and spill the tea like you used to at the high school lunch table, or hang with Grandpa and listen to him wax poetic about hanging out at the local canteen."

Here in New Jersey, Mashed choose a cafeteria in Ocean County as their pick for best in the Garden State. Mashed highlighted Cafotteria Modern Eatery in Lakewood, a "Kosher Dairy restaurant with a sophisticated cafeteria layout."

Cafotteria Modern Eatery is located at the Avenue Shoppes at 12 America Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701.

