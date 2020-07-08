The 10 non-medical jobs most dangerous for COVID-19

We know the CDC says the most effective way to protect yourself against contracting the novel coronavirus is to stay away from other people. At least six feet away. But not all jobs allow such luxury. Data from Visual Capitalist was used by GOBankingRates to determine the most dangerous jobs for this virus. They calculated various jobs’ COVID-19 risk score.

For example, the most dangerous jobs are mostly medical with dental hygienists being number one on the list. Being that medical jobs like respiratory therapist, nurse, doctor, etc. are all a given due to close proximity of patients and often hands-on treatment we are leaving those off this list.

Taking Care of Business: Wednesday at 7 p.m., Eric Scott leads a discussion on how to support businesses — and how they can keep you safe as they reopen in the pandemic. Listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, the NJ 101.5 app or NJ1015.com, and join the discussion in real time at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Of non-medical occupations these are the 10 most dangerous for contracting COVID-19 according to a recent report.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.