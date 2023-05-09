That nasty yellow stuff is back in New Jersey right now

It happens every spring and it's worse in areas near the Pine Barrens. Yellow dusty pollen from all those pine trees covers the cars, patio furniture and anything left uncovered outside in your yard.

It's disgusting and disturbing for those who have seasonal allergies. Just like a weather forecast this is a pollen forecast these days to help you brace for the yellow clouds of pollen.

It was just about a year ago when we were inundated with the stuff.

Actual yellow clouds could be seen in parts of New Jersey including in our area of Burlington County. The yellow wave usually lasts about two weeks and should peak by the end of May, just in time to be able to enjoy an outdoor barbecue without sitting in yellow powder in your backyard.

Most people have their favorite go-to meds for allergies. Folks usually look for stuff that doesn't make you drowsy but still works.

Fortunately, there have been some good allergy medications that have come out in the last few years that make a difference without putting you to sleep. Not everyone likes taking drugs for their allergies.

There are more homeopathic ways to curb the suffering according to The Mayo Clinic.

Whichever way you choose to find relief, here's a lifestyle tip to get you through the next few weeks: Roll your windows in your car up when you're parked and keep them up when you drive with the air on the recirculate option on your vehicle.

