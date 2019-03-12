What a spectacular mid-March day on Monday! Sunshine! Temperatures in the 50s! Eh, a strong breeze. It was a nice sign that winter's days are numbered — the first day of Spring is just 8 days away!

Tuesday is going to be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday, and will probably be the coolest day of the week. Morning temperatures are generally in the 30s, with afternoon highs limited to the mid 40s. Definitely jacket weather. At least we'll enjoy bright sunshine again, with a fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday night looks clear, dry, chilly, and uneventful. Low temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Our next warming trend kicks in Wednesday , as high temps return to seasonable levels, near 50 degrees. While we'll get a taste of sunshine in the morning, clouds will steadily increase through Wednesday afternoon .

Dry weather continues during the day Thursday , under mostly cloudy skies. Our warmup continues too, with above-normal high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Our next storm system is still scheduled for the late Thursday to early Saturday time frame. The latest model guidance paints a weaker, more scattered, somewhat drier scenario for the Garden State. Having said that, Friday still looks like a wet day overall.

A rain shower is possible Thursday night , but anything that develops will be widely scattered at first. Periods of steadier rain develop throughout the day Friday , with lingering showers through early Saturday morning too. Rainfall totals will probably end up around a half-inch, give or take. Nothing heavy, no flooding, just soggy.

It still looks like we'll dry out, clear out, and cool down a bit for the weekend .

Thermometers will hold on to 50s on Saturday , despite a brisk northwesterly wind gusting to 30 mph. After morning showers and clouds exit, we should see plenty of sunshine develop.

Sunday — St. Patrick's Day — will be the cooler day of the weekend, with high temperatures scaling back once again to the mid to upper 40s. Just like Tuesday, bright sunshine will help to cut through the cold air.

Still no significant winter storms, arctic blasts, or big warmups on the horizon through the middle of next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.