LONG BRANCH – A sunny, warm weekend — the last of the summer — ended on a tragic note Sunday evening with the drowning of a visitor.

Long Branch Police and firefighters, State Police, the Coast Guard and off-duty Long Branch lifeguards searched the water for the swimmer who had been reported missing late Sunday afternoon, according to Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida.

The body of a swimmer from Akron, Ohio, was recovered behind Rodney's Restaurant between Pier Village and Seven Presidents Park around 9:30 p.m., Saldida said.

Two other swimmers were rescued from the water and taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Saldida did not disclose the identities of the drowning victim pending notification of family by Akron police.

Lifeguards were on duty at nine Long Branch beaches on Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Multiple drownings September in NJ

Sunday's drowning is the fourth within the past two weeks on the Jersey Shore.

On Wednesday afternoon, Matthew Mauro, of Middletown, became distressed in the ocean at the unguarded Fiedler Avenue beach in Toms River. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.

A man drowned the afternoon of Sept. 10 at an unguarded beach in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Island. His body was recovered south of the Loveladies public beach off Windrift Lane, according to the Coast Guard.

A Thornhurst, Pennsylvania man drowned Sept. 8 off the 12th Street Beach in Ocean City after struggling in the surf. His 21-year-old son unsuccessfully tried to rescue him.

Summer transitions into fall

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the surf was not particularly rough this weekend.

Monday will be another summer-like day with temperatures in the 80s. Fall starts on Thursday, which will bring a transition to cooler temperatures less conducive for a swim, according to Zarrow.

"Keep in mind: Fall is not a 'smooth' season in New Jersey. I often call this weather pattern the 'roller coaster of autumn,'" Zarrow said. "We get warm days followed by chilly days. Fierce thunderstorms and bursts of wind. Each cooldown part of the transition from summer to winter."

Hurricane Fiona is far enough away to not cause any swells along the Jersey Shore.

