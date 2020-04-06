Sunday morning around 10:30 I got an alert that this Facebook post was blowing up. It's a video of shoppers allegedly at supermarket near the shore that had a line way out into the parking lot.

People are standing at least 6 feet part with empty carts. Major stores like Walmart, Target and Home Depot were taking similar measures, keeping shoppers out of the store to avoid overcrowding.

I was planning a trip to my local supermarket later Sunday afternoon, but I got in the car and drove to my market to see if the chaos had hit there. Luckily, it's a smaller, family run store and there were only about a dozen customers and things were normal. About 2/3 of the patrons were wearing masks and a couple of the employees. It's definitely getting more strange out there with each passing day. I would only wear a mask to make others feels secure. I feel like writing a message on the outside, like the thing you say when you break up with someone. "It's not you, it's me"!

