Keep your distance: Walmart, Target have new rules for shopping

Target and Walmart are adapting to the pandemic and implementing new rules and measures to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Starting Saturday, Walmart stores will begin regulating how many customers can shop at one time.

The new limit will be five people for every 1,000 square feet — which is an 80% reduction of its usual capacity.

Walmart stores will have one dedicated entrance, usually by the grocery department, where employees will let them in one at a time.

Markings will help customers space themselves while waiting in line.

Aisles in the store will become one-way to prevent people from passing each other.

Stores will have a dedicated exit, also to avoid people crossing each other.

"While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people," the company said Friday.

Target also will begin monitoring and metering customers, although the company did not provide more details.

Target already has installed plexiglass dividers at the checkout lines.

Both companies are giving protective equipment such as masks and gloves to its employees and closing the stores overnight for cleaning and restocking.

Health officials say that social distancing and frequent hand-washing are the most effective ways at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus, which can be unwillingly carried and spread by people showing no symptoms. People should maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

New Jersey ordered non-essential retailers to close but stores like Walmart and Target, which have pharmacy and food departments, can remain open to sell those essentials.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.