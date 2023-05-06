Steakhouse chain with 7 NJ restaurants getting new owners

A national chain of steakhouses that has seven locations across the Garden State is getting new owners.

According to CNBC, Darden Restaurants, which owns popular chains like Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze, is buying the chain of Ruth's Chris Steak Houses for $715 million.

Ruth's Chris currently has 154 locations around the world, including seven in New Jersey and others in neighboring big cities, and employs about 5,000 people.

Ruth Chris locations in New Jersey

Princeton

Short Hills

Atlantic City

Jersey City

Weehawken

Parsippany

Paramus

Restaurant Business reports, "The chain has enjoyed a strong return from the pandemic, generating systemwide sales of more than $860 million last year."

Darden President and CEO Rick Cardenas in a statement,

Ruth's Chris is a strong and distinctive brand in the fine-dining segment with an impressive history of delivering elevated dining experiences to their loyal guests.

The deal is expected to close next month.

