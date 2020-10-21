State waits after unions lose fight to stop NJ from naming disciplined cops

The Attorney General's Office will wait until the state Supreme Court rules before releasing the names of police officers who have been disciplined.

An appellate decision last week upheld a directive to publicize the names of officers from all state, county and local law enforcement agencies who have received major discipline for misconduct. Officers' identifies have not been disclosed publicly unless they faced criminal charges.

In a letter to the state Supreme Court posted by NJ.com, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal wrote that no names would be made public until Nov. 30 in order to give affected officers time to challenge the release while balancing the public's need for transparency about police.

If the Supreme Court does not weigh in by Nov. 30, then no names will be released. The Supreme Court set a deadline of Nov. 12 to submit arguments for an appeal by the police unions.

The directive was issued in June amid a national reckoning with racism and police misconduct sparked by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last month. The white officer who knelt on Floyd's neck has been charged with second-degree murder while three cops were charged as accomplices. Police officers across the country are rarely charged with crimes as a result of use of deadly force.

