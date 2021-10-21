Spadea: Incentivize micro-schools and ‘work-at-home’ moms (Opinion)

New Jersey dad Ryan Campbell started a micro-school at his home with five other families.

Following a home school curriculum with a certified teacher, the kids are getting an education without the "woke" nonsense/racism or CRT, gender fluidity, and anti-American propaganda. Also, no masks, no vax, no distance required.

Given the facts that have been demonstrated across the country and world about how kids are simply not as vulnerable to COVID as the corporate media agenda would have you believe, you would think that New Jersey schools would have raced back to in-person, no-distance, no-mask and certainly no-vaccine normal. But this is New Jersey and sadly, fear and ignorance continue to rule the day when it comes to policymakers in Trenton.

The same fear and ignorance dominate the conversation and policy from the White House. Masked travel on planes, trains, and busses, strange speeches from the governor and White House occupier about the critical need for masks and vaccines. All of this fear and propaganda coming at us despite the fact that most of the U.S. is not only back to normal, but packed into stadiums, restaurants, and concert venues.

The solution in New Jersey is not just going to happen by electing new people in Trenton. The solution is up to parents and business owners to take matters into their own hands.

One parent of action is Ryan Campbell. He was fed up with endless mandates and declining educational value in public schools. So he started his own.

Micro-schools have attracted thousands of parents across New Jersey. Parents have grouped together in what is known as an education "pod" and are holding classes with certified educators in their living rooms and basements.

Imagine if New Jersey residents were encouraged by the government instead of punished through onerous taxation.

New Jersey needs a governor who will recognize that this trend is a positive one and should be encouraged through tax credits and other financial incentives. The few kids enrolling in traditional public schools, the smaller the classroom size, and the lower the financial burden.

A new governor should start with direct tax credits against the education portion of real estate taxes and reward towns with higher percentages of "micro-schools" with funding for charter schools that are picking up the slack from failing traditional public schools. This should be combined with a tax credit for "work-at-home" moms who sacrifice so much to perform the critical tasks to create a happy and healthy home environment.

Imagine if people were able to make the choice of home education in a social setting. Imagine if New Jersey residents were encouraged by the government instead of punished through onerous taxation and other financial burdens facing families today. It's common sense and New Jersey is desperate for a dose.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

