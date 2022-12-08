Somerset County delivers opioid reversal drug naloxone to local businesses

SOMERVILLE — Somerset County is having a naloxone giveaway.

The Department of Human Services, the Prosecutor’s Office, County detectives, and Empower Somerset have teamed up in a collaborative effort to distribute naloxone to local businesses in the area most affected by opioid overdoses.

With the increasing impact of the opioid epidemic and the surge of evolving synthetic opioids, they said the need for the availability of opioid overdose reversal life-saving medication in the community is imperative.

The Somerset County Overdose Fatality Review Team (OFRT), along with Operation Helping Hand (OHH) and Stigma Free Somerset County will be supplying local businesses with naloxone and opioid education and training, and developing preparedness and confidence, should an emergency arise.

Empower Somerset’s mission is to assist individuals and families in making positive lifestyle choices and to promote healthy, drug-free communities. Empower Somerset will directly supply and support businesses with naloxone and education where it’s necessary.

Approximately 90% of case reviews showed that the deceased fatally overdosed while someone else was in the home, a startling observation due to the proven effectiveness of naloxone. It was also determined that educating, training, and equipping community members to act swiftly in a potential overdose situation is key to preventing future overdose deaths.

Anyone seeking substance use recovery services should reach out to Somerset County’s OHH by calling (908) 393-8888 or visiting the website to be connected to services.

Businesses interested in seeking naloxone kits, training and education should reach out to Empower Somerset at kristen@empowersomerset.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.