Some NJ supermarkets to host job fair on June 1

⭐ Some local supermarkets are hosting a job fair on June 1

⭐ Walk in for on-the-spot interviews

⭐ Several positions are available for both full- and part-time

Looking for a job? The supermarkets are hiring.

Wakefern Food Corp., the parent company of ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market will be hosting walk-up job fairs on Thursday, June 1.

That means candidates looking for career opportunities and valuable experience in retail can simply walk into almost any ShopRite store on June 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for on-the-spot interviews for several available positions.

Full-time, part-time, flexible hours, and management positions are available, varying by location in areas like general, perishable, front-end, and stocking clerks.

Training programs include a game-based app and are designed to provide a solid foundation so each individual can achieve their best and pursue career goals.

Many of the supermarkets also offer associates entertainment, tuition discounts, and scholarship opportunities.

There are 179 ShopRite locations in New Jersey, as well as three Price Rite Marketplaces, and four Fresh Grocer spots.

Learn more about the job fair and career opportunities by checking in with local stores or online.

