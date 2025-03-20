Snooze U? NJ college profs among the most mind-numbing in the U.S.

It’s not that New Jersey doesn’t have great colleges and universities. You’re not going to go wrong with a degree from Rutgers or my alma mater The College of New Jersey.

Oh, then there’s Princeton University. Maybe you’ve heard of it?

But how engaged will you be while earning that degree at one of our fine schools if you have a professor that’s bore-oh snore-oh?

According to a recent study, the state’s college professors are making a name for themselves for being dull.

Solitaired.com did an analysis of 26 million student reviews, and turns out New Jersey ranks among the top states with the most mind-numbing lectures.

We landed at No. 4 among 50 states for most boring schools. Our neighbors in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York were Nos. 1, 2, and 3 most boring.

All this academic anesthesia kind of makes the Northeast an unofficial “Boredom Belt” of higher education.

Photo courtesy of Montclair State University

Montclair State was ranked 12th most boring university in the whole country. Ouch!

Fortunately, I was spared bad professors in my time at TCNJ.

Friends who went elsewhere told of staring blankly at a PowerPoint slide while their professor read directly from it slowly, painfully, without even changing tone. Kind of Ben Stein in “Ferris Beuller’s Day Off.” So yes, engagement matters. It can make or break a semester. Students across New Jersey report feeling more disengaged.

Is it really this bad? Or are we just harder to please in the Northeast?

No parent sending their daughters or sons to college wants to believe this is true and certainly no student wants to have to force themselves to stay conscious during lectures.

You can take a look at the results of this study here.

